Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is doing his part to give back to those who have been essential in the fight against COVID-19. On Tuesday, he gave out over 100 free pairs of Jordan sneakers to people working at a vaccine site in Dallas as a thank you for their hard work and dedication.

Doncic gave the shoes to University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center workers at the Redbird Mall vaccine site located in southern Dallas.

Here's a look at the shoes he donated:

And here are some healthcare heroes showing off their new kicks:

Mavs' mascot Champ also made an appearance, bringing lots of energy to the event. From the video at the location, it also appears that the workers were gifted drawstring bags.

According to Dallas Mavericks reporter Tamara Jolee, the workers were given the choice of getting a pair of men's or women's shoes. She also noted that No. 77 sent along a personal video message for each worker to watch.

Doncic is the latest athletes to give back to essential workers and those on the frontlines as a thank you for their sacrifice and countless hours of hard work during the unprecedented times.