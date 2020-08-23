Luka Doncic was questionable to even suit up for Game 4 due to a sprained ankle, but not only did he play, he put together a historic playoff performance. Finishing with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists, Doncic hit a remarkable step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 135-133 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 and tie their first-round series at 2-2.

After Marcus Morris hit a 3-pointer in the corner with just nine seconds left to put the Clippers in front by one, the Mavericks had the ball and a chance to win. Doncic didn't waste it. Controlling up top, he sized up Reggie Jackson, put some slick dribbling moves on him to create space, and rained in the 3 for the win.

Doncic became just the third player in NBA playoff history to put up at least 40 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a game, joining Oscar Robertson and Charles Barkley. In the process, he also became the fifth player in postseason history to go for 40 points and hit a buzzer-beater. The others on that list? Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard.

Not bad company to join.

After the game, Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle had this to say: "He sees the game in 6G, not 5G. It's another level beyond what most people see it. That game was from another planet."

That it was. He hit one of the best shots in recent playoff memory, recorded a historic triple-double, dragged the Mavericks to a series-tying win and did it all on a bum ankle. Oh, and it was just his fourth career playoff game, and Kristaps Porzingis wasn't playing.