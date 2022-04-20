Luka Doncic has missed the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks' first-round series against the Utah Jazz with a calf strain, but according to Shams Charania, there is optimism that he will be able to return for either Game 3 or 4 in Salt Lake City. Doncic's calf strain is reportedly improving and workouts over the next few days could determine when he is able to return to the floor.

The team is officially listing Doncic as questionable for Game 3.

Doncic initially suffered the injury in the regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs. The Mavericks star was initially supposed to miss that game due to an automatic suspension triggered by his technical foul count, but when that technical foul was rescinded by the league, he wound up playing. It cost him the first two games of this series due to that calf strain.

Fortunately for Doncic, the Mavericks have been able to hold down the fort without him thus far in the series. They put up a valiant fight in Game 1 before falling just short, but managed to tie the series at 1-1 by defeating the Jazz on Monday. Jalen Brunson led the way with a career-best 41 points. The Mavericks made 22 3-pointers in the winning effort, and now, the pressure is squarely on Utah to respond.

The Jazz had a golden opportunity to take control of this series on the road with Doncic out. They failed to do so for many of the same reasons they failed to knock off the Los Angeles Clippers without Kawhi Leonard a year ago. Their perimeter defense failed to contain dribble penetration, and against five-out lineups, that forced Rudy Gobert to either surrender easy driving lanes or sacrifice open 3-pointers.

Things aren't going to get any easier defensively for Utah with Doncic returning. They may have home-court advantage in the series after splitting the first two games in Dallas, but if the Jazz struggled to contain the injured Mavericks, they're going to have to step up big time if they plan to hold off an MVP candidate like Doncic.