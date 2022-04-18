Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic missed his team's Game 1 loss against the Utah Jazz on Saturday in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and the guard is unlikely to return for Monday night's Game 2. Doncic was diagnosed with a left calf strain last week, and coach Jason Kidd told reporters he is doubtful for Game 2.

While he's not expected to suit up Monday night, Doncic did, however, do some light shooting on both Saturday and Sunday, according to Kidd. "(Saturday) was another good day, and today he's back on the court, so that's a plus," Kidd said of Doncic. "And we'll see how he feels (Monday)."

Doncic suffered the injury in Dallas' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs. With the Mavericks up by 18 points in the third quarter, Doncic landed awkwardly after elevating for a pass and immediately began grimacing in pain as he grabbed at his left calf.

Here's how the injury occurred:

This injury is a significant blow to a Mavericks team that captured home-court advantage in the postseason for the first time since 2011. If Doncic tries to come back and isn't 100 percent healthy, not only will it hinder Dallas in the series, but there is always the chance of worsening the current injury. Given how essential Doncic is to everything the Mavericks do on offense, it only makes sense that the Mavs will want to be extra cautious with this fickle injury.

If Doncic is forced to miss Game 2, the Mavericks will again be forced to rely heavily on Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson. That duo combined for 46 points and 13 assists in the first game of the series.