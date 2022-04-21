Luka Doncic has missed the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks' first-round series against the Utah Jazz with a left calf strain, and he is unlikely to play in Game 3 in Salt Lake City on Thursday, per ESPN. Doncic is reportedly eager to return, and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told reporters at shootaround that Doncic is going through his usual game-day preparation "as if there was no injury." Kidd said, however, that it would be a game-time decision for Doncic on Thursday night.

"We'll see how he feels at game time," Kidd said. He then clarified that Doncic's status could be determined before he does his pregame warmup and shooting routine.

Doncic said he's "feeling great," per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, and he appeared to be in good spirits:

The team is still officially listing Doncic as questionable for Game 3, as of Thursday's 2:30 p.m. ET injury report.

Doncic initially suffered the injury in the regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs. He was originally supposed to miss that game due to an automatic suspension triggered by his technical foul count, but when that technical foul was rescinded by the league, he wound up playing. It cost him at least the first two games of this series due to that calf strain.

Fortunately for Doncic, the Mavericks have been able to hold down the fort without him. They put up a valiant fight in Game 1 before falling just short, but managed to tie the series at 1-1 by defeating the Jazz on Monday. Jalen Brunson led the way with a career-best 41 points. The Mavericks made 22 3-pointers in the winning effort, and now, the pressure is squarely on Utah to respond.

The Jazz had a golden opportunity to take control of this series on the road with Doncic out. They failed to do so for many of the same reasons they failed to knock off the Los Angeles Clippers without Kawhi Leonard a year ago. Their perimeter defense failed to contain dribble penetration, and against five-out lineups, that forced Rudy Gobert to either surrender easy driving lanes or sacrifice open 3-pointers.

Things aren't going to get any easier defensively for Utah with Doncic returning. The Jazz may have home-court advantage in the series after splitting the first two games in Dallas, but if they struggled to contain the injured Mavericks, they're going to have to step up big time if they plan to hold off an MVP candidate like Doncic.