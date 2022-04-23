Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has put his lingering calf strain behind him as he returned to action in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon, the Mavericks announced. The star guard was cleared to play after all went well in pre-game warmups. It will be Doncic's first game action since the final game of the regular season on April 10. He was not cleared to suit up for Thursday's Game 3 against Utah, but his team was still able to win.

At shootaround on Thursday, coach Jason Kidd told reporters that Doncic planned to go through his usual game-day preparation "as if there was no injury." As Doncic revealed Friday, he is feeling good and will be doing 5-on-5 work in the buildup to Game 4. For now, the risk of reaggravating his injury is what's been keeping him off the floor. He's been officially listed as questionable for Game 4.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Doncic suffered the injury in the regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs. He was originally supposed to miss that game due to an automatic suspension triggered by his technical foul count, but when that technical foul was rescinded by the league, he wound up playing. It cost him at least the first three games of this series due to that calf strain.

Fortunately for Doncic, the Mavericks have been able to hold down the fort. They put up a valiant fight in Game 1 before falling just short, but have since won Games 2 and 3 behind Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Jazz had a golden opportunity to take control of this series on the road with Doncic out. They failed to do so for many of the same reasons they failed to knock off the Los Angeles Clippers without Kawhi Leonard a year ago. Their perimeter defense failed to contain dribble penetration, and against five-out lineups, that forced Rudy Gobert to either surrender easy driving lanes or sacrifice open 3-pointers.

Things aren't going to get any easier defensively for Utah upon Doncic's returns. If they struggled to contain the injured Mavericks, they're going to have to step up big time if they plan to hold off an MVP candidate like Doncic.