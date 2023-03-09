Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will get an MRI on Thursday after leaving Dallas' 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night in the third quarter with a left thigh strain. Doncic played 28 minutes in the game before exiting and he tallied 15 points, eight assists and three rebounds. When asked how the thigh felt after the game, Doncic replied "not good."

The strain has been a lingering issue, and Doncic is unsure of the cause.

"I think it was the second game after the All-Star break," Doncic replied when asked when the injury initially occurred, via ESPN. "Something like that... This one, I didn't get hit. So this is kind of weird for me. I don't really know what it is."

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd could see that Doncic wasn't looking like his usual self out on the floor, but he was optimistic about his star guard's outlook.

"Yeah, I think we all can see he is not moving well," Kidd said. "Shooting, defense, it's affecting everything. He's trying to fight through it and help his teammates, but he had to leave there. Hopefully, it's not something serious. We have a couple of days here before we play Memphis, so hopefully, he's back soon."

The Mavericks don't play again until Saturday when they square off against the Grizzlies, so Doncic will have a few days to rest regardless. Dallas' season moving forward hinges entirely on Doncic's health, so the organization just has to hope that the injury isn't anything too serious. Dallas currently sits in the eighth seed in the West with 15 games remaining.