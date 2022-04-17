Dallas Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic missed Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, and there's "significant concern" he could also miss Game 2 as well, according to ESPN. His absence in the opener was expected after the Mavericks announced Tuesday that Doncic was diagnosed with a left calf strain after undergoing an MRI earlier this week. Dallas lost Game 1 99-93 without its star.

Although he hasn't been ruled out yet, Doncic is not expected to suit up Monday for Game 2 against the Jazz, per ESPN. He did, however, do some light shooting on both Saturday and Sunday, according to Mavs coach Jason Kidd. "Yesterday was another good day, and today he's back on the court, so that's a plus," Kidd said of Doncic. "And we'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Doncic suffered the injury in Dallas' regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs. With the Mavericks up by 18 points in the third quarter, Doncic landed awkwardly after elevating for a pass and immediately began grimacing in pain as he grabbed at his left calf.

Here's how the injury occurred:

This injury is a significant blow to a Mavericks team that captured home-court advantage in the postseason for the first time since 2011. If Doncic tries to come back and isn't 100 percent healthy, not only will it hinder Dallas in the series, but there is always the chance of worsening the current injury. Given how essential Doncic is to everything the Mavericks do on offense, it only makes sense that the Mavs will want to be extra cautious with this fickle injury.

If Doncic is forced to miss Game 2, the Mavericks will again be forced to rely heavily on Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson. That duo combined for 46 points and 13 assists in the first game of the series.