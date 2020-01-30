Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks superstar sprains ankle in practice; will get MRI Friday, per report

After an extremely hot start to the season, injuries have created enormous problems for the Dallas Mavericks. After kicking off the season with a 17-8 record, Luka Doncic suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for four games. After he returned, Kristaps Porzingis missed 10 games with a knee issue. He's returned to the lineup, but unfortunately, the Mavericks just can't seem to get their entire roster healthy at the same time.

Doncic suffered another sprained ankle at Thursday's practice, Rick Carlisle told reporters. The injury is considered similar to the one that kept him out for four games in December according to Tim Macmahon of ESPN, and Marc Stein of The New York Times is reporting that he will have an MRI Friday to assess the damage.

The Mavericks are only 12-10 since Doncic's initial injury. More distressingly, their net rating has dropped from a championship-caliber plus-8.9 to a more pedestrian plus-2.3 in that time. That decline has come on both sides of the ball, as Dallas lacks any semblance of rim-protection without Porzingis, and its offense is incredibly reliant on Doncic's ability to handle the ball. Further complicating matters is the loss of Dwight Powell, who ruptured his Achilles tendon last week and will miss the rest of the season.

The Mavericks aren't at risk of missing the playoffs. They currently hold an eight-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs, who are in ninth place at the moment, so reaching the postseason won't be an issue. But they are currently tied with the Houston Rockets for the No. 5 seed, and both lead the Oklahoma City Thunder by only one game. Losing Doncic for any extended period of time risks knocking Dallas all the way down to No. 7. At the moment, that would lead to a first-round series against a Clippers team that has already beaten them twice this season.

Dallas could still upgrade its roster ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but after acquiring Porzingis last season, assets are already running thin. For now, the Mavericks will likely have to just weather the storm with the players currently in place and hope for a speedy recovery from Doncic.