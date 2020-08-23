Watch Now: Clippers Take out the Mavericks to take 2-1 Series Lead ( 2:37 )

Luka Doncic left Friday's Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers late in the third quarter with a sprained left ankle. He limped to the locker room right away following the injury, and while he briefly returned in the fourth quarter, he left the game again shortly afterward and was ruled out for the night. Doncic, fortunately, is optimistic.

"It's not that bad," Doncic said following the game. "Honestly, I had luck that it was my left ankle. It's not my right."

Fortunately for Doncic, his optimistic outlook was the right one to have as after an MRI Saturday revealed nothing alarming, Doncic was cleared by the Mavericks to play in Game 4 on Sunday.

Luka and the defender appeared to get their legs tangled up on this drive, and Doncic immediately crumpled to the floor. As soon as he could get up, he limped to the locker room on his own. He did not put any weight on his left leg. Minutes later, he returned from the locker room, still limping, but available to re-enter the game.

Doncic missed several games earlier this season with a sprained ankle, but this was not the same one. Doncic sprained his right ankle during the regular season. This time, it was his left leg that suffered the injury. He has missed 13 games in total this season due to multiple different injuries.