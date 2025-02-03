Luka Doncic is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, but when will he make his debut for his new team?

In late December, Doncic went down with a calf strain in what we now know to have been his final game as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. At that point, reporting indicated that the team would re-evaluate him in one month. It has now been roughly one month, so Doncic should be nearing a return.

And according to ESPN's Marc Spears, that is indeed the case. Spears reported Monday that Doncic could make his return as soon as either the Lakers' Feb. 10 home game against the Utah Jazz or their Feb. 12 road game against the Jazz. Those two Jazz matchups are last two games that the Lakers will play before the All-Star break.

The Lakers return to action on Feb. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets following the break, so if Doncic can't play against the Jazz, that would become the likeliest return date. All three games would come against lottery opponents, which would be a great chance for Doncic to get his feet wet with the Lakers.

Doncic may not be the only new Laker kicking off a tenure with the team in mid-February. There are still three days left until the trade deadline, and the Lakers are expected to be active in attempting to add to this new, Doncic-centric roster. For now, the goal will be to add a center who can replace Anthony Davis as both a primary rim protector and a lob finisher for Doncic in pick-and-roll. Another 3-and-D wing would be a welcome addition as well.

When Doncic does ultimately suit up for the Lakers, it will likely be with a very different roster than we've seen out of them this season. LeBron James has a no-trade clause and reportedly intends to use it to remain in Los Angeles. Basically anyone else is on the table, though, as they prepare for Doncic's arrival.