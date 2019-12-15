Luka Doncic injury update: X-Rays negative on Mavericks' star's ankle, but unlikely to play Monday vs. Bucks

Saturday's heavyweight battle between the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat took on a solemn note, as Mavs franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic went down with an injured ankle early in the first quarter.

As Doncic drove to the basket with just over 10 minutes left in the first quarter, he appeared to step on the foot of Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn. Doncic immediately fell into the stands, where he lay for several minutes before limping back to the locker room. The Mavericks said that X-rays were negative on Doncic's right ankle, and he did not return to the court. Rick Carlisle said after the game that Doncic was unlikely to play in Monday's showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to several reports, the American Airlines Center was nearly silent while Doncic was on the ground tending to his injury.

The reigning Rookie of the Year, Doncic has taken his game to stratospheric levels this season, averaging 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.4 assists heading into Saturday's game. He also trails only Rockets guard James Harden and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in usage rate, so it will be a devastating blow to the Mavericks if Doncic is forced to miss significant time.

Doncic is in the middle of an MVP-caliber season and has led the Mavericks to one of the best records in the NBA. If he's forced to miss time, the bulk of the scoring burden will fall on Kristaps Porzingis, with guards Delon Wright, Seth Curry, Jalen Brunson and JJ Barea likely taking on more of the ball-handling duties.