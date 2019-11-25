Luka Doncic joins Michael Jordan, James Harden, Russell Westbrook with fourth straight 30-10 performance
Not bad company for the 20-year-old
Another day, another piece of history for Luka Doncic, who led the Mavericks to a 137-123 (boxscore) win over the Rockets on Sunday. With the win, Dallas improved to 11-5 on the season and continues to have the top-ranked offense in the league by a wide margin.
At 20 years old, Luka is a legit MVP candidate.
Given the talent in the league right now, that is still hard to fathom.
On Sunday, Doncic was once again brilliant, posting 41 points, 10 assists and six rebounds on 52 percent shooting. He is now three-tenths of an assist per game shy of averaging a triple-double. He is second in the league in scoring at 30.6 points per game. The man currently as a PER of 33.2, which, if sustained, would register as the highest PER in history, topping Wilt Chamberlain's 31.8 mark from 1963.
Also, there's this:
Specifically, Luka's last four stat lines look like this:
- 41 points, 10 assists vs. Rockets
- 30 points, 14 assists vs. Cavs
- 42 points, 12 assists vs. Spurs
- 35 points, 11 assists vs. Warriors
Those were all victories, by the way, for the Mavericks, who have now won five straight largely on the strength of one of the most talented and electric players to enter the league in a very long time.
