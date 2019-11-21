Luka Doncic makes history with dominant first quarter, racks up NBA-best seventh triple-double of season

Just a few nights ago, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic made history by becoming the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double when he finished with a career-high 42 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists against the San Antonio Spurs.

For most players, that would be the performance of a lifetime, but as he's already established early in his second season, Doncic is not like most players. And so there he was early on Wednesday night, well on his way to yet another historic night during the Mavs' matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

On his team's first possession, Doncic got fouled on a 3-pointer, and made all three free throws, then followed that up by draining a 3 the very next time the Mavs had the ball. Fifty seconds, six points, and Doncic was off and running. He absolutely dominated the opening frame, pouring in five 3s en route to 22 points, while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Doncic, who finished the night with 35 points -- including 33 in the first half -- along with 10 rebounds and 11 assists for an NBA-best seventh triple-double in just his 14th game of the season, either scored or assisted on just under 75 percent of the Mavericks' first-quarter points, as they jumped out to a 44-16 lead. That alone is impressive enough, but what made his start to the game historic, is that he finished with more points, rebounds and assists than the entire Warriors team in the quarter -- a feat no one has accomplished in nearly two decades.

You have to go all the way back to 2003 to find the last time a player outscored, outrebounded and out-assisted an entire team in a quarter. After putting himself in LeBron James' company on Monday, Doncic joined Allen Iverson in the record books on Wednesday night.

On the one hand, this is somewhat of a quirky stat, and it must be acknowledged that this Warriors team is, well, not good. Still, this is yet another illustration of how dominant Doncic is becoming so early in his career. He's top five in scoring and assists, and is less than a rebound per game away from being top 10 in that category as well. He's so good that even other players in the league are left in awe by what he's accomplishing this season.