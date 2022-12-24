Luka Doncic scored 50 points on 30 shots on Friday, and the Mavericks needed every one of them to fend off the Rockets in a 112-106 victory. Doncic added 10 assists, eight rebounds and three steals for fun.
Doncic, in just his fifth season, now has two 50-point games to his credit, with the other being a 51-point effort against the Clippers -- his personal punching bag -- last season. That matches the career total of Dirk Nowitzki, who played 21 seasons. Doncic has also surpassed Nowitzki with 21 career 40-point games.
Luka Dončić had 50 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists tonight.— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 24, 2022
Dončić joins Dirk Nowitzki (2) as the only Mavs to record multiple 50-point games.
Tonight was also his 5th game with 45+ points, breaking a tie with Mark Aguirre (4) for the most 45-point games in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/jj8dgkTH0s
So here's where everyone starts saying this is no big deal because the game is faster now and everyone scores more and blah blah blah. Stop with that nonsense. Yes, the game is faster. Yes, there are more possessions and Luka controls basically all of them. And yes, this is still an astonishing achievement.
Nowitzki, after all, isn't some mediocre bucket-getter who hung around for a couple decades. He's the sixth-leading scorer of all-time. That Doncic, in four seasons and some change, is already dusting Dirk's high-water marks is remarkable stuff.
There's also this:
Luka Dončić is the 4th player in NBA history with multiple 50-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games at age 23 or younger.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2022
He joins LeBron James, Rick Barry and Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/kuW3sOEIwX
When I look at those names, I don't think about Doncic joining elite company. I think about those guys being in the same company as Doncic, who has already established himself as one of the great scorers in history. Barring major injury, he's going end up gunning for the all-time scoring record that LeBron is about to claim, and like LeBron, you could actually argue that passing is Doncic's best skill. Just an unbelievable player with yet another incredible game on his young resume.