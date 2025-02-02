On Sunday, the blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves through the sports universe was officially completed, as Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. The deal grew even more surprising when reports surfaced indicating that Doncic had not requested the move, and that he was just as stunned as the rest of us when the news broke.

In the aftermath of his departure from Dallas, where he spent the first six-and-a-half seasons of his NBA career, Doncic issued a statement on Sunday thanking the Mavericks fans and the Dallas community.

Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home. In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most. To all the organizations I've worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it. As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home. Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

Off to one of the most prolific starts to a career in NBA history, Doncic has averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 422 games. Along the way, he has earned five All-NBA selections and five All-Star appearances, while winning Rookie of the Year in 2019 and the league's scoring title last season, when he averaged an eye-popping 33.9 points.

On Sunday, Doncic also expressed his gratitude for being able to suit up for one of the league's storied franchises with the Lakers.

"Grateful for this amazing opportunity," Doncic wrote on X. "Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I'll do so with the same joy, passion and goal -- to win championships."

Doncic now joins LeBron James to form one of the most accomplished tandems in NBA history. Both players are savants when it comes to basketball IQ, capable of scoring and facilitating in equal measure depending on the team's needs.

While Davis' departure will certainly hurt the Lakers on the defensive end, it will be fascinating to watch Doncic and James complement one another offensively.