Early on Saturday afternoon, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic set a new career-high with 50 points, but his big game only managed to last a few hours as the best individual performance of the day. That's because Luka Doncic and Steph Curry put on an absolute show in the Dallas Mavericks' 134-132 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Curry rained in 11 3-pointers en route to 57 points and five assists, while Doncic tied his career high with 42 points and added seven rebounds and 11 assists. Together, between their own points, and the ones they created with assists, the two superstars were responsible for 140 of the 266 points scored in this game. The whole game is worth rewatching if you have the time or the ability, but if there was ever a contest that boiled down to a one-on-one battle between two players, it was this one, so highlights will do for now.

At one point Curry was so on fire that he pulled up from the logo in semi-transition and elicited a classic "BANG!" call from Mike Breen on the broadcast. It was awesome. And then, late in the game, he was darting all over the place to find any little bit of space as he valiantly tried to keep the Warriors in the game.

It was the eighth 50-point game of Curry's career, and his sixth with at least 50 points and 10 3-pointers. On the latter note, every other player in NBA history combined only has eight games with 50 points and 10 3s.

And Doncic. He honestly got overshadowed a bit by Curry, but he was at his swaggering best as he tied his career-high, and registered his sixth game with at least 40 points and 10 assists. No one else in Mavericks history has ever done that, and he's done it six times in two-plus seasons. Just incredible.

He came up clutch as well, putting up 11 points and four assists in the fourth quarter to help the Mavericks hold on for the win. His deep 3 with 43 seconds left pushed the Mavs' lead to seven, and then he set up Maxi Kleber's 3 with six seconds left to seal the game.

All told this was one of the most exciting games we've seen so far this season, and featured two of the best singular performances as well. It still never gets old watching Curry do his thing, and Doncic is well on his way to reaching that same status.