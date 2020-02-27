Luka Doncic ties Jason Kidd for most triple-doubles in Mavericks franchise history with 21

Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic has been a triple-double machine since entering the league last season, which has put him in the record books multiple times over -- he's the second-youngest player to ever record one, and is the only teenager to have a 30-point triple-double, just to name a few. And thanks to his strong performance on Wednesday night, he made another bit of history.

Finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, Doncic recorded the 21st triple-double of his career in the Mavericks' 109-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs. With that, he moved into a tie with Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd for the most triple-doubles in franchise history. Doncic, by the way, has played 119 games in Dallas; Kidd played 500.

It wasn't the most efficient game Doncic has ever played, as he shot just 10-of-25 from the field, but as he's shown countless times over his short career, he can still make a huge impact even if his shot isn't falling. Not only did he use his playmaking ability to dish out 14 assists -- just a few short of his career-high -- but he was dominant down the stretch.

After the Mavericks fell behind 90-89 with just over six minutes to play, Doncic took over. The Mavericks closed the game on a 20-13 run, and through scoring and assists, he was responsible for 16 of those points. His step-back 3 with just under two minutes to play, in particular, extended the Mavs' lead to 12, and sealed the win.

Even at 20 years old, Doncic has proven time and again that he's not afraid of the moment, and is capable of leading this team. And that, far more than the triple-doubles, is the most important thing for the Mavericks.