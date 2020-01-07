Luka Doncic, Trae Young could add another layer to their notable draft connection in NBA 3-Point Contest

Luka Doncic and Trae Young will always be tied to each other for the duration of their careers after being traded for each other on draft night in 2018. There will always be think pieces over which team won the trade, and every time the two match up against each other it will be must-watch television to see which side overpowers the other. Right now, though, both teams are likely incredibly happy with how the trade panned out considering Doncic is an early MVP candidate, and Young's offensive performance this season has been the saving grace for the Atlanta Hawks.

Fans of both players will always jump at the chance to say their guy is better than the other and will use whatever statistics, game highlights or awards they can to bolster their argument. As both continue their dominant sophomore seasons, there may be another measurement both Doncic and Young fans can use in their arguments, as both players have reportedly been invited to compete in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

It hasn't been officially announced if either player will accept the invitation to compete, and Young has also been invited to participate in the Skills Challenge as well, but if both say yes, it will add another layer to this rivalry between the two. Young is shooting 37.5 percent from 3-point range this season while averaging 28.9 points and 8.4 assists, both of which rank in the top five in the league. He's been a one-man show on a struggling Hawks team that is trying to build around their star-in-the-making point guard for the future.

Doncic is having another historic campaign with the Dallas Mavericks after winning Rookie of the Year a season ago. He's averaging 29.7 points, 8.9 assists and 9.7 rebounds, and at 20 years old has more 30-point triple-doubles (9) this season than the rest of the league combined (8). He's shooting 33.1 percent from beyond the arc this season, an uptick from his rookie year, and has the Mavericks in sixth place in the Western Conference.

Nothing is solidified yet, but from a marketing perspective, it would make for great television to have Doncic and Young compete against each other. Even if neither one wins, it would be a treat for fans to watch two of the brightest young stars in the league go head-to-head. However, if these two do manage to make it to the final round together, that would be ratings gold for the NBA.