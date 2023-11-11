Luka Doncic can't stop dominating the Los Angeles Clippers. The Dallas Mavericks star faced off against them for the 29th time in his career on Friday and tallied 44 points, six rebounds, and six assists in a win. While it's clear that his knack for scoring has been special from the start, his success against the Clippers places him alongside basketball royalty.

Doncic boasts a career scoring average of 33.2 points per game against Los Angeles in the regular season and playoffs. The only players with higher career averages against a single team (with a minimum of 25 games played) are Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. Both Hall of Famers averaged more than 33.0 points against three teams apiece.

While the Clippers have premier defensive talents like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, it's no secret that injuries have prevented them from putting their best product on the floor consistently. Doncic has abused that weakness to put up lofty numbers while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep. Los Angeles isn't the only team Doncic has gotten the best of in a major way, though.

The Detroit Pistons, who Doncic has torched for 35.7 points per game through seven meetings, are one of the four other teams he's posted astronomical stats against so far in his young career. The Golden State Warriors have forked up 30.6 points per game to the Slovenian through 21 matchups.

Only the reigning champion Denver Nuggets (8-1) are ahead of the 7-2 Mavericks in the Western Conference standings and Doncic's offensive brilliance has continued to blossom despite the influx of new talent around him.