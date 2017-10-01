Luke Walton expects Lakers to lock arms during national anthem before every game

NBA coaches and players have been extremely vocal about President Donald Trump's comments toward NFL players who kneel for the playing of the national anthem, so there has been anticipation as to how NBA teams will handle the anthem in the upcoming season.

The league's first preseason games took place on Saturday, and the Golden State Warriors chose not to stage any sort of anthem protest before their game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets, along with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves who played in the night cap, all stood with arms locked during the anthem.

"We are in this together," Lakers coach Luke Walton said about his team's decision to lock arms, via ESPN. "I think they chose to show that we are united in this and that obviously, they have a ton of respect ... well, I will let them speak for themselves, but I have a ton of respect for the country, the flag, the military.

"But by locking arms, I feel like we are showing that there are issues in this country, and it is a chance for us to raise awareness and still make it a talking point. If you do nothing, then it kind of goes away, and if it goes away, then nothing changes.

"... I see it as an every night thing but I guess time will tell."

Before the start of the preseason, the NBA sent out a memo to all 30 teams reiterating the long-standing league rule that states that players, coaches and trainers must stand "in a dignified posture" during the playing of the national anthem.

"It is important for me, for the players and for our country to continue to talk and be active and get out in the community and do things that makes this country better and equal for opportunities and for everybody that lives here," Walton said. "I think that is why the players and team decided to do that."