Luol Deng seeks buyout or trade as Lakers try to get more minutes for young players

Luol Deng and the Lakers just haven't worked out with each other. Age and minutes on his legs have left Deng far less than the do-everything player he once was. Los Angeles, trying to get their young players minutes, just don't have a place for Deng in the rotation.

It's time for the two sides to separate and according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN that is exactly what's going to happen. Deng will soon be on his way out and the 32-year-old veteran wants playing time.

"Deng said he and his agent, Jeff Austin from Octagon sports, have been working with the Lakers to find a resolution to the situation -- either via trade or buyout -- but he understands it may take weeks, months or even years to settle as he has two years and $26 million remaining on his contract after this year. A Lakers source confirmed that the team has met with Deng's representatives to find a solution -- via trade or buyout -- that would allow him the opportunity to play more."

It makes sense for Los Angeles to seek a trade first before settling on a buyout. Not having to pay out his contract is always a plus and his salary could be thrown in if they make a bigger deal of some kind. With Deng prepared to wait it wouldn't be surprising if something involving his contract didn't happen until the trade deadline in February.

It'll be interesting to see what kind of interest there is for Deng if he reaches free agency. He's a longtime veteran and could provide a presence on the bench. However, he'd likely go to a growing team such as Minnesota or Philadelphia as opposed to a contender in need of playing time. He just isn't the player he used to be.