Teams looking to get back on track meet when the Orlando Magic face the Philadelphia 76ers in a key 2025 NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday night. Orlando is coming off a 138-129 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, while Philadelphia dropped a 127-117 decision to Miami that same day. The Magic (10-8), who are third in the Southeast Division, are 3-5 on the road this season. The 76ers (9-7), who are third in the Atlantic Division, are 5-4 on their home court. VJ Edgecombe (calf) is out for Philadelphia, while Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable. Paolo Banchero (groin) remains out for Orlando.

Tipoff from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Magic lead the all-time series 83-54, but the 76ers earned a 136-124 win on Oct. 27. Orlando is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. 76ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 228.5. Before making any Magic vs. 76ers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 28-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions.

Magic vs. 76ers spread: Orlando -1.5 at DraftKings Magic vs. 76ers over/under: 228.5 points Magic vs. 76ers money line: Orlando -126, Philadelphia +106 Magic vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Magic vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Magic vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Magic vs. 76ers 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 234 combined points. The Magic have gone over the total in each of their last six games, and in seven of the past 10. The 76ers, meanwhile, have gone over in each of their past two games. In the first meeting of the season, the Magic and 76ers combined for 260 total points, easily clearing the over/under.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

So who wins Magic vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations?