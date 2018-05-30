Magic announce hiring of ex-Hornets coach Steve Clifford to replace Frank Vogel

Ex-Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford has been named the successor to Frank Vogel as the next Orlando Magic coach, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, Clifford will join the Magic on a four-year deal, which comes just over a month after his ouster in Charlotte following a 36-46 campaign in what would be his fifth and final season as the Hornets coach.

"We are very excited to welcome Steve (Clifford) back into the Magic family," Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said in a release. "Steve is widely regarded throughout the NBA community as an elite coach and developer of players at all stages. His teams have always been disciplined and prepared and have embraced the concept of playing for each other."

Clifford has a history with the Magic which could have led to his return to the organization; he previously spent five seasons, from 2007 to 2012, as an assistant coach on Stan Van Gundy's staff before a stint with the Lakers and, subsequently, the Hornets.

Charlotte finished in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and seven games outside the playoff picture in 2017-18, which dealt the franchise its second straight season in which it missed the postseason under Clifford. Still yet, Clifford was steady and successful during his post, guiding Charlotte to a 196-214 record that included two postseason appearances and a 22-win improvement in 2013-14 from the previous season.