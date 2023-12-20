The Orlando Magic are in the midst of an excellent season, but they are making a notable change. On Wednesday, the Magic announced the Amway Center has rebranded to the Kia Center.

The new naming rights deal ends the 13-year run of the Amway Center, which had been the name since the venue opened on Oct. 1, 2010. According to a report from the Associated Press, the change will take effect immediately, with Kia branding already being used throughout the arena.

"The Orlando Magic and Kia America have been proud partners for several years and we share in the excitement of Kia's success and growth," Magic CEO Alex Martins said. "We look forward to our expanded partnership which allows Kia to drive its brand forward and deliver a direct, impactful message to our fan base and beyond using the power of the NBA."

The first event in the Kia Center will be Wednesday night's game between the Magic and the Miami Heat. That should be a fantastic christening with both teams battling for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic can only hope the vibes in the arena remain the same after the rebrand because they have been terrific at home. Orlando is 11-2 on its home court entering Wednesday night.