Magic cancel Orlando summer league, changing Heat plans
Las Vegas will serve as the NBA’s only summer league.
The Miami Heat have taken advantage of their proximity to the Orlando Summer League to develop new draft picks and young players in recent years. Miami participated in both the Orlando and Las Vegas summer leagues this past summer.
That will no longer be the case moving forward.
The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Magic will end their summer league and instead participate in the Vegas Summer League.
That means the Heat, and all other teams, will also exclusively play in Vegas. This year’s Vegas Summer League saw an upsurge in interest; tickets to the opening day of the league, featuring Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers, sold out for the first time. The Orlando games were closed to the public.
