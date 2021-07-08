The Orlando Magic are closing in on Jamahl Mosley as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Mosley, an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks, is considering the "strong frontrunner" for the Orlando job, while another finalist, Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr., remains a top candidate for the Washington Wizards job, according to Wojnarowski.

Mosley had been an assistant under Rick Carlisle in Dallas since 2014. He has run the Dallas defense for the past several years, and in that time, also grew close to young Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Mosley was a candidate to replace Carlisle in Dallas, but Carlisle himself endorsed Jason Kidd for the job. Kidd ultimately landed the position, and now, Mosley appears to be headed for Orlando.

The Orlando job is very different than the one Mosley interviewed for in Dallas. While the Mavericks are ready to contend right away, the Magic are only just beginning a rebuild. They traded away veteran stalwarts Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon for young players and draft picks. The Magic have the No. 5 and No. 8 picks in the NBA Draft along with youngsters like Jonathan Isaac, RJ Hampton, Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr.

Now, their development will likely fall on Mosley. Orlando is still years away from contention, and that will give Mosley time to grow as a coach. Doncic believed in Mosley's potential as a head coach, and now, it seems as though the Magic do as well.