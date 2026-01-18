The NBA will play a regular-season game in London for the 10th time ever when the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies meet on Sunday. These teams played in Berlin on Thursday as Orlando won 118-111 and covered as a 5.5-point favorite. Orlando is 23-18 on the season and fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Memphis is 17-23 and 11th in the West. Ja Morant (calf) is listed as probable for Memphis after missing the game in Berlin.

Tipoff is at noon ET from the O2 Arena in London. Orlando is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Grizzlies odds per DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under is 231.5 points. Before making any Grizzlies vs. Magic picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Grizzlies spread: Magic -4.5 Magic vs. Grizzlies over/under: 231.5 points Magic vs. Grizzlies money line: Magic -180, Grizzlies +151 Magic vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine Magic vs. Grizzlies streaming: Amazon Prime

New users can check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins:

How to make Grizzlies vs. Magic picks

After 10,000 simulations of Magic vs. Grizzlies, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (231.5 points). Both teams have seen three of their past five games go Under, and international travel could be a factor in slowing down the pace a bit on Sunday. Memphis has also seen 13 of its 20 games away from home this year hit the Under.

SportsLine's model is projecting 229 combined points, as the Under hits 54% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Grizzlies, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.