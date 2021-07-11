The Orlando Magic are finalizing a deal to make Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley their next head coach, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Mosley became a strong front-runner for the position earlier this week, separating himself from the pack of candidates to secure the role.

This will be Mosley's first head-coaching gig, after being an assistant around the league for the Mavericks, Cavaliers and Nuggets since 2005. He's a well-respected coach who is known for establishing solid relationships with his players, most recently with Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, who has advocated for him in the past in becoming a head coach in the NBA.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

For the Magic, they've found the coach to lead them through their rebuild after parting ways with Steve Clifford last month. Orlando was reportedly impressed with Mosley's reputation in player development, and his knack for fostering strong relationships with players, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. With a young team like Orlando, Mosley will have the opportunity to help develop the Magic into a playoff-contending team over the next few years.