Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down as Lakers president, and NBA Twitter had its mind absolutely blown

The Los Angeles Lakers were long ago eliminated from the playoffs, but their season still came to a dramatic conclusion on Tuesday night. Ahead of their final game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Lakers president Magic Johnson called an unscheduled press conference where he shockingly announced he was stepping down from the role.

Though there's been plenty of drama surrounding the Lakers this season, including a few in-depth reports just Tuesday that indicated just how off the rails things were. For example, Johnson and head coach Luke Walton reportedly haven't spoken in weeks. Still, Johnson stepping down came out of nowhere. So much so that he said during the press conference that he hadn't yet informed owner Jeanie Buss or general manager Rob Pelinka of his decision.

Understandably, social media went wild with the news. It was really the perfect story for Twitter to react to -- surprising, funny and about a subject people know a lot about. Even veteran NBA reporters like Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe were dropping takes.

Since taking over as president of the Lakers, Magic Johnson never fully committed to the job. Often he was traveling and away from the team. His office hours were limited. He didn't do a lot of scouting. Running an NBA team takes a tremendous commitment of time and energy. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2019

Lakers coaching staff fully expected to be fired in hours after the final game of the season. They had believed they were gone for months. Now? Magic quits in public, saying he's too scared to tell Jeanie Buss face-to-face. What an embarrassing episode for a historic franchise. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2019

He's still going? I should have gotten on a plane to LA an hour ago, maybe I could have made it in time for the end — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) April 10, 2019

Players, too, got their quips in.

“Let me get a ball signed by Magic before he dip! He still here? Let me get a ball signed by Magic,” Evan Turner shouted in the players’ tunnel upon hearing the news that Magic was stepping down. — Andrew Han (@andrewthehan) April 10, 2019

Elsewhere, the reactions ranged from disbelief to amusement at the incredible situation unfolding in Los Angeles.

lebron signed to a four-year deal after a one-on-one sitdown with magic convinced him that it would work. amazing — terminally shrill (@theshrillest) April 10, 2019

lakers staff all out scouting and working and trying to save the franchise like the avengers and magic stayed back at the crib like wong — Pratik (@PatelESPN) April 10, 2019

*scene cuts to Magic Johnson sitting at a desk with no computer on it for several minutes at the Lakers facility*



"Boy i am pooped", Magic exclaimed — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) April 10, 2019

I've never related more to Magic Johnson than now. He just wants to have fun, do what he wants, and not have to actually do work. Who among us doesn't have that dream — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) April 10, 2019

Magic Johnson to Jeanie Buss pic.twitter.com/zGpLPpjXWU — Cowboy Kof (@KofieYeboah) April 10, 2019

And these are only some of the initial reactions. If Johnson's 45-minute press conference is any indication, things are only going to get more ridiculous in LakerLand this summer.