Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down as Lakers team president, and NBA Twitter had its mind absolutely blown
Johnson made the decision without telling owner Jeanie Buss or general manager Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers have long been eliminated from this year's playoffs, but their bumpy season still came to a dramatic conclusion on Tuesday night. Ahead of their final game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Lakers team president Magic Johnson called an unscheduled press conference where he shockingly announced he was stepping down from the role.
While there's been countless drama surrounding the Lakers this season, a few in-depth reports from Tuesday indicated just how off the rails things were. For example, Johnson and coach Luke Walton reportedly haven't spoken in weeks. Still, Johnson stepping down came out of nowhere. So much so that he said during the press conference that he hadn't yet informed owner Jeanie Buss or general manager Rob Pelinka of his decision.
Understandably, social media went wild with the news. It was really the perfect story for Twitter to react to -- surprising, funny and about a subject people know a lot about. Even veteran NBA reporters like Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe were dropping takes.
Players, too, got their quips in.
Elsewhere, the reactions ranged from disbelief to amusement at the incredible situation unfolding in Los Angeles.
And these are only some of the initial reactions. If Johnson's 45-minute press conference is any indication, things are only going to get more ridiculous in LakerLand this summer.
