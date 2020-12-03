Russell Westbrook got what he wanted and is out of Houston. The Rockets are trading Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a 2023 protected first-round pick. During the offseason, Westbrook requested a trade.

Wall is coming off a tough injury, a torn Achilles tendon. His value is unknown given how tough of an injury it is, specifically in basketball. The two players have similar supermax contracts, at three years and around $132 million remaining.

When Woj dropped the bomb, Twitter exploded giving hot takes, predictions for how the trade will pan out and as always, adding in memes and jokes for good measure.

Current and former players also had a lot to say on the trade. Here are some of the best reactions:

Magic Johnson warns that everyone now has to watch out for the Wizards.

Rockets' new addition Demarcus Cousins, who played with Wall at Kentucky, used an emoji to sum up his feelings.

Jamal Crawford called it "great for both teams."

Jared Dudley wrote, "Sheesh!!!!!"

Thad Young wrote, "Wow."