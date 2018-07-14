Magic Johnson reveals how he sold LeBron James on the Lakers in their free agency meeting

On the second day of free agency, LeBron James made the decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Ultimately it wasn't that surprising as the choices by the start of free agency seemed to be down to either the Lakers or the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, what was a bit unexpected was that LeBron agreed to a four-year, $154M deal, giving the Lakers the security in knowing he would be there for a number of years. This is notable because it's exactly the opposite of what he did with the Cavaliers, when he was constantly signing what were essentially one-year deals and giving the team no indication of his future plans.

Whether this was a slap in the face to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, or just an indication that he just wants to spend some time living and playing in Los Angeles, it helps the Lakers to know they have a number of seasons to figure this thing out. In fact, according to Magic Johnson, LeBron is happy that the team isn't rushing. The Lakers legend and team president noted as much when detailing some of the important parts of his meeting with "The King." Via USA Today:

"I asked him what his expectations are, and he said he understood where we were, as an organization, as a team, and what we're building," Johnson said. "He was really happy that Rob and I were not rushing, not making mistakes by rushing, and I told him that we had a three-year plan, we had a plan that we wanted to execute and that he could really take that plan to a whole 'nother level."

Knowing that LeBron will be around for at least three seasons -- he has a player option in the fourth year -- gives the Lakers the security not to rush. Thus, as we've seen, they haven't been eager to give away their best young assets in a potential Kawhi Leonard trade. With LeBron locked up long term, they have the ability to wait until next summer to try and sign him as a free agent.

"I think that [James] had analyzed our roster," Johnson said. "He had analyzed the situation, and so he was willing to say, 'Hey, I'm going to make a long-term commitment to the Laker organization.' And so that's what we needed as an organization. And then also, other players around the league can see that, and they'll be willing to play with him, and come to the Lakers, because they know he's going to be here. It also helps our players too, their own mindset that he's going to be here as well."

Additionally, Magic noted that he watched hours upon hours of film to understand LeBron better as a basketball player. He wanted on-court aspects to be the focal point of their free agent meeting.

"I had watched so much film preparing for him," Johnson said. "I wanted to watch when he first got to Cleveland, so I did that. I...watched a lot of film when he went to Miami (in 2010), and how he played and where he liked the ball." "I prepared that way instead of a lot of bells and whistles, and things like that. It's really about basketball. And then I went back to also watching film when he was (in Cleveland for a second time) so I could get a sense of LeBron then as a young man, then young in his career, and then also with Miami and how he was then, and how he's playing now, so I could have a clear understanding so when I presented to him he'd understand that I did my homework, and it's all about basketball and it's all about winning. I'm sure that's what he wanted, so that's what I wanted to present."

Not rushing doesn't mean that everything will work out well, however, so it will be interesting to see what moves the Lakers make going forward. Especially considering they've already made some questionable free-agent signings this summer -- though all such deals were just for one year.

Plus, it's interesting that Magic watched so much film on LeBron yet the players the team signed in free agency -- JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson -- aren't typical LeBron teammates. Again, they're just one-year deals and likely won't be on the team long-term, but still, it's kind of strange.