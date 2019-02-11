Magic Johnson says 76ers' Ben Simmons wants to learn from Lakers president; Johnson game if NBA signs off on it
Ben Simmons is looking to fine-tune his game heading into next season
Ben Simmons has one of the rarer skillsets that the NBA has ever seen.
It rivals that of Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, so it would make sense that the Philadelphia 76ers forward wants to learn from Johnson. Prior to Sunday's game between the Lakers and Sixers, Johnson revealed that Simmons wants to be mentored by him in the offseason and Johnson would be willing to share his knowledge if the league signs off on it.
Johnson and Simmons have similar playing styles as both filled the point-forward role that is very rare. Simmons stands 6'10 while Johnson stands 6'9, so their build is also similar, which is certainly one of the reasons that the Sixers forward might want to get together.
Despite not having a consistent jump shot, Simmons has already blossomed into one of the more talented young players in the NBA. Earlier this month, Simmons was selected as an Eastern Conference reserve and will be suiting up for Team LeBron in this month's All-Star Game in Charlotte.
This certainly will be an interesting situation to watch because there could be a tampering layer to this if Johnson doesn't get league approval before meeting with Simmons. However, it definitely looks like Johnson is taking all the necessary precautions for such a meeting.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Sunday: scores, highlights, updates
There is a solid slate of NBA basketball on Sunday
-
No good faith negotiations for Lakers
The New Orleans Pelicans were specifically mentioned when the question was posed to Magic...
-
Warriors vs. Heat odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Heat vs. Warriors game 10,000 time...
-
Lakers vs. 76ers odds, picks, NBA sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's 76ers vs. Lakers game 10,000 times
-
Magic hopes to hug Lakers issues away
Johnson wants to smooth things over in the Lakers locker room
-
Morris calls out Celtics after loss
There are some issues in Boston