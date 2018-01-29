Magic Johnson: Giannis Antetokounmpo will bring Bucks a championship one day

In just a few short years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has gone from an intriguing, but relatively unknown draft prospect, to being an MVP candidate, and perhaps the most unique player in the league.

It's hard to find comparisons for the Greek Freak, but one that has surfaced is Magic Johnson, because of Antetokounmpo's ability to operate as a point guard with small forward height. Even the legend himself sees the similarities between the two players. And what's more, Magic believes that, as he did in Los Angeles, Giannis will one day bring a title to Milwaukee. Via ESPN:

"Oh yeah," Johnson told ESPN.com recently. "With his ball-handling skills and his passing ability. He plays above the rim. I never could do that. But in his understanding of the game, his basketball IQ, his creativity of shots for his teammates. That's where we [have the] same thing. Can bring it down, make a pass, make a play. I'm just happy he's starting in the All-Star game because he deserves that. And he's going to be like an MVP, a champion, this dude he's going to put Milwaukee on the map. And I think he's going to bring them a championship one day."

As for Giannis, he believes the same, and is buoyed by the support of people like Magic, because he believes it shows he's on the right path.

"The craziest thing is that I believe that," Antetokounmpo told ESPN of winning a championship in Milwaukee. "But it's even more believable when other guys see that, like Magic. Especially Magic seeing that, that's big. Because it's almost like, "OK, he sees that." So I'm on the right path, I've got to to do what I'm doing."

Though the Bucks are yet to win a playoff series with Giannis, he's only just begun to truly unlock all of his abilities. He only just turned 23 less than a few months ago, and is averaging 28.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 55 percent from the field.

It's not going to be easy, especially with the Warriors looking likely to dominate the league for the next few seasons at the very least, but in Giannis, the Bucks have the foundational superstar you need to win a ring.