Magic Johnson says Lakers didn't have "good faith negotiations" leading up to trade deadline

Leading up to the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers were heavily involved in trade discussions for New Orleans Pelicans star center Anthony Davis.

However, the Pelicans were stern throughout the trade negotiations and ultimately stopped communicated with the Lakers. Prior to Sunday's game between the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson was asked if the talks were "good faith negotiations," and he responded by saying "No. But at the end of the day, what happened happened."

Here’s what Lakers team president Magic Johnson said about whether the team was entering good faith negotiations. The question was not specifically phrased about New Orleans, but it was implied.



“No. ... But at the end of the day, what happened happened.” pic.twitter.com/1Jahd32ZmF — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 10, 2019

Reports suggested that the Pelicans were looking for a huge package in return for Davis and wanted several young players and multiple first round picks.

The Lakers ended up not making a huge splash at the trade deadline. The organization did trade Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Mike Muscala, who was acquired the day before in a deal that sent Tobias Harris to the Sixers.

It's definitely possible that teams revisit negotiations with the Pelicans with the Boston Celtics also getting involved. The Lakers are expected to be very active in free agency with players like Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving likely to hit the open market if they don't re-sign with their current teams.