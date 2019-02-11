Magic Johnson says Lakers didn't have "good faith negotiations" leading up to trade deadline
The New Orleans Pelicans were specifically mentioned when the question was posed to Magic Johnson
Leading up to the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers were heavily involved in trade discussions for New Orleans Pelicans star center Anthony Davis.
However, the Pelicans were stern throughout the trade negotiations and ultimately stopped communicated with the Lakers. Prior to Sunday's game between the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson was asked if the talks were "good faith negotiations," and he responded by saying "No. But at the end of the day, what happened happened."
Reports suggested that the Pelicans were looking for a huge package in return for Davis and wanted several young players and multiple first round picks.
The Lakers ended up not making a huge splash at the trade deadline. The organization did trade Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Mike Muscala, who was acquired the day before in a deal that sent Tobias Harris to the Sixers.
It's definitely possible that teams revisit negotiations with the Pelicans with the Boston Celtics also getting involved. The Lakers are expected to be very active in free agency with players like Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving likely to hit the open market if they don't re-sign with their current teams.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors vs. Heat odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Heat vs. Warriors game 10,000 time...
-
NBA Sunday: scores, highlights, updates
There is a solid slate of NBA basketball on Sunday
-
Lakers vs. 76ers odds, picks, NBA sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's 76ers vs. Lakers game 10,000 times
-
Magic hopes to hug Lakers issues away
Johnson wants to smooth things over in the Lakers locker room
-
Morris calls out Celtics after loss
There are some issues in Boston
-
How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend
Here's everything you need to know about NBA All-Star Weekend