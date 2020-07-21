Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: LeBron James chooses to not wear the social justice jersey ( 2:16 )

When it comes to the NBA MVP this season, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson knows who should win it: LeBron James. Though reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the favorite in the minds of many, Johnson pointed to James' eye-popping stats and his leadership as the reasons that the award should go to him.

"LeBron James is definitely the MVP this season," Johnson said in a Tweet on Tuesday morning. "He is almost averaging a triple double with 25 points, 10 assists, and basically 8 rebounds per game. His defense has been amazing and there is no better leader in sports!"

James does have a great case to win the award, as his numbers are impressive as ever -- especially when you consider the fact that he's in the midst of his 17th season -- and he has the Lakers sitting at the top of the ultra-competitive Western Conference with a legitimate chance to win a title. Johnson's choice isn't especially surprising. He has long been a vocal supporter of James. Earlier this year, Johnson said that James was "probably" the best all-around player ever.

"LeBron James is a great basketball player, one of the all-time greatest that's ever played the game," Johnson said in May. "LeBron James to me, when you think about all-around basketball players, he's probably the best of all time. An all-around basketball player. ... Thank god for LeBron because right now that's what we're watching. It's his time. It's his era, and he's dominating his era."

Johnson may be a bit biased, but he isn't alone in his belief. Lakers coach Frank Vogel also recently stated that James should win the award, as he said that "nobody impacts winning more than LeBron." Even Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard believes that James is deserving of his fifth career MVP award.

"This season, I think it's LeBron," Lillard said in May. "You know, they're [Lakers] the No. 1 team in the West, they've been consistent all year long, and for him to be at the age he's at, with the amount of miles he has on his body, how often he's talked about, the pressure they put on him with every little thing that he does, and the level that he's performing at, I feel like -- in my opinion -- he's the MVP."

James, who has previously stated that he isn't motivated by the regular season MVP award, weighed in on the race on Monday and basically said that his body of work should speak for itself.

"As far as the MVP race I think I've shown what I'm capable of doing," he said. "Not only individually, but from a team perspective with us being No. 1 in the West. There was a lot of conversation about 'LeBron can do those things in the East but if he ever came to the West what can he do?' I heard all of that, and to be able to have our team at the top of the Western Conference and playing the way we were playing at the time and the way I was playing, that's definitely a good feeling."

The league announced that the eight "seeding" games in Orlando won't count toward award races, so there's nothing that James can do to bolster his case at this point. Considering the fact that Antetokounmpo, who is averaging nearly 30 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists per game and led the Bucks to the best record league-wise, also has a great case, there's a real chance that James won't win. However, at this point in his career it seems safe to say that the regular season MVP award isn't the hardware that James is concerned with leaving Orlando with.

The NBA's award voting will begin July 21 through the 28th, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, and will announce the winners during the playoffs.