Magic Johnson should be roundly criticized for tenure, resignation from Lakers

Before the Lakers' game against the Trail Blazers, Magic Johnson pulled one of the most shocking moves the NBA has ever seen. In an impromptu press conference, he resigned as the Lakers' President of Basketball Operations. The move leaves a massive hole in the franchise's power hierarchy moving into one of the most important offseasons in team history.

After signing LeBron James last summer, Johnson said that the Lakers' process would take multiple summers. But he audibled with his resignation, saying he prefers his role as an "ambassador." making it very clear that all he really wants to do is compliment players on Twitter. He also stepped down without informing CEO Jeanie Buss.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell sound off on Johnson for his time with the Lakers, saying that he needs to be criticized for how he handled his exit -- not to mention his role with the team.

"I think Magic probably found out very quickly that to be successful in that business, you have to commit yourself way more in that job than he was willing to do," Bell said. Ultimately, Johnson's biggest issue appeared to be embracing the role of president and being more than a face of the franchise.

"Magic deserves to get blasted for this," Kanell said. Bell added that being a "world class, hall of fame, maybe the greatest Laker on the court, that doesn't qualify you to run an NBA franchise."

The reality is that Johnson's departure blindsided the franchise by leaving a job that Bell said he was never qualified to have. The result is a Lakers team moving into a huge summer without a clear direction, and Johnson pulling the wool over the team's eyes one last time.

