Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers president of basketball operations prior to team's final game of 2018-19 season

With the regular season coming to a close, the Los Angeles Lakers front office will be undergoing some changes.

Prior to Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Magic Johnson spoke to the media and announced that he would step down from his position as president of basketball operations for the Lakers.

BREAKING: Magic Johnson has stepped down as Lakers' President of Basketball Operations. pic.twitter.com/yrHkguOO02 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 10, 2019

During his press conference, Johnson also said that owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka had no idea he was stepping down.

In addition, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Johnson "never fully committed" to being the president of basketball operations and had limited office hours running the team. Wojnarowski also added that Johnson was often away from the team and didn't seem to want to put the time commitment in to running a front office.

During his press conference, Johnson also admitted that he enjoyed being on the "big brother" side than being in a front office role. Johnson pointed out that he couldn't be in Miami for Dwyane Wade's final home game and he was made to look like the "bad guy" when Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons wanted Johnson to mentor him.

Johnson said he stepped down because the Lakers are moving in the right direction.

"If we were not, I'd probably be staying," Johnson added.

Johnson was hired on Feb. 21, 2017 to replace Jim Buss as the Lakers president of basketball operations. One of the biggest successes during his tenure with the team was landing All-Star forward LeBron James in free agency last summer.

It obviously figures to be quite the offseason for the Lakers with Johnson on his way out. In addition, there were constant rumors that head coach Luke Walton would be fired following the season, but Jeanie Buss hasn't made her position clear on that topic. Regardless of what happens, it's safe to say that the Los Angeles front office and coaching staff could look very different when the 2019-20 season begins.