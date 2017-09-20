Magic Johnson to testify as a witness in assault lawsuit against Draymond Green
A former Michigan State football player is suing Green over an alleged 2016 assault
Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness in a lawsuit against Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green, according to court documents obtained by The Mercury News.
Green is being sued by a former Michigan State football player over an alleged 2016 assault that took place in Michigan, and due to the lack of eyewitnesses, Johnson is being called in to discuss the below tweet along with any documents or social media posts regarding the former football player Jermaine Edmondson and his girlfriend, Bianca Williams.
Authorities dropped the original misdemeanor assault charge against Green, who was arrested but avoided jail time and instead paid a fine as part of a plea deal in the incident.
Edmondson and Williams are seeking compensation for damages for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress in the suit. Green is accused of striking Edmondson in the face after he confronted Green about a run-in the two had the previous night.
Johnson is expected to appear and give a deposition on Oct. 4 at a Lakers practice facility in Los Angeles, according to the stipulations of the subpoena.
-
Report: Wizards' Morris to have surgery
Markieff Morris was already in line to miss the start of camp due to a pending assault cas...
-
Embiid still not cleared for 5-on-5
The 76ers should hopefully get a lot of play out of their young guys this season
-
Sixers exploring options to trade Okafor
Okafor's been on and off the trade block for over a year and doesn't seem to be in Philly's...
-
Derek Fisher debuts on DWTS
Fisher is the fourth NBA player to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy on the show
-
Barkley rips 'babies' for wanting rest
Barkley commends the NBA, sarcastically, for extending the season and reducing back-to-back...
-
Kanter to KD: Just play basketball
Enes Kanter isn't seeing much comedy in the Kevin Durant social media situation
Add a Comment