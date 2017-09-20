Magic Johnson to testify as a witness in assault lawsuit against Draymond Green

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness in a lawsuit against Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green, according to court documents obtained by The Mercury News.

Green is being sued by a former Michigan State football player over an alleged 2016 assault that took place in Michigan, and due to the lack of eyewitnesses, Johnson is being called in to discuss the below tweet along with any documents or social media posts regarding the former football player Jermaine Edmondson and his girlfriend, Bianca Williams.

Talked with my friend Draymond Green and he was very apologetic to the Warriors organization, fans and everyone involved. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 12, 2016

Authorities dropped the original misdemeanor assault charge against Green, who was arrested but avoided jail time and instead paid a fine as part of a plea deal in the incident.

Edmondson and Williams are seeking compensation for damages for assault, battery and infliction of emotional distress in the suit. Green is accused of striking Edmondson in the face after he confronted Green about a run-in the two had the previous night.

Johnson is expected to appear and give a deposition on Oct. 4 at a Lakers practice facility in Los Angeles, according to the stipulations of the subpoena.