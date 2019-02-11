Magic Johnson's ambiguity could continue to hinder young Lakers core this season
Johnson and the Lakers pushed hard to land Anthony Davis, but they fell short
The Lakers aimed to part ways with seemingly half of their roster and failed to do so at this year's trade deadline. Some monster offers were floated for the Pelicans' Anthony Davis, including the Lakers' young core of Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram -- not to mention veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley. Two first-round draft picks were also reportedly offered.
The Pelicans, however, didn't budge, and they kept Davis, who will be playing out the rest of this season for New Orleans. The Lakers now must go back to the way things were, and they're trying to fight for a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the chemistry of the Lakers and how this deadline could affect it. They address Magic Johnson's vacillating takes on young players, going from his comments about hugging the youngsters to his belief that professionals don't need to be babied. They also discuss if the Lakers can overcome all of the drama that the deadline caused and ultimately make a playoff push, or if the residual effects of this deadline will continue to linger.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube
