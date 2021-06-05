The Orlando Magic are reportedly parting ways with head coach Steve Clifford, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. As the Magic enter a full rebuild, the team is looking to bring in a new voice as coach. Clifford spent three seasons with the Magic, and compiled a 96-131 record, while making the postseason two out of the three years he was there. Orlando finished this season with a 21-51 record, and 14th in the Eastern Conference, the worst finish since Clifford took over as coach.

The Magic overhauled their roster at the trade deadline this season, trading away franchise centerpieces Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls, and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

CBS Sports will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.