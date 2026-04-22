The top-seeded Detroit Pistons will look to draw even with the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic when they meet in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Wednesday in the 2026 NBA playoffs. Orlando stunned Detroit 112-101 in the series opener on Sunday. The Magic (45-37), who have not advanced past the first round since 2009-2010, are 20-20 on the road this season. The Pistons (60-22), who have not advanced to the second round since 2007-2008, are 31-10 on their home court this season.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Pistons odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Pistons vs. Magic picks, check out the Magic vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -8.5 at FanDuel Magic vs. Pistons over/under: 218.5 points Magic vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -403, Magic +314 Magic vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Magic vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Magic vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Magic vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (218.5). The Under has hit in three of their last four head-to-head matchups. The Under has also hit in seven of the last 10 Magic games, and in four of the last seven Pistons games. The Under has also cleared in 44 of the last 83 Detroit games.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Magic to have just three players scoring 13 points or more, led by Paolo Banchero's 22.4 points. Cade Cunningham is projected to lead the Pistons with 25.3 points scored, but only three Detroit players will score 14 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 207 total points as the Under hits 70% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Magic vs. Pistons spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Magic vs. Pistons at FanDuel here:

How to make Pistons vs. Magic picks

After simulating each possession of Pistons vs. Magic 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Magic vs. Pistons, and which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.