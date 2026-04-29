The eighth-seeded Orlando Magic will look to pull off a stunning series win over the top-seeded Detroit Pistons when they meet in Game 5 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round 2026 NBA playoff matchup on Wednesday. Orlando took a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 94-88 win on Monday night. The Magic (45-37), who finished second in the Southeast Division, are looking to reach the conference semifinals for the first time since 2009-10. The Pistons (60-22), who won the Central Division, have not reached the conference semifinals since 2007-08.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons lead the all-time postseason series 13-10, and have won 12 of the past 16 playoff meetings with the Magic. The Pistons are 10.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Pistons odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 211.5. Before making any Pistons vs. Magic picks, check out the Magic vs. Pistons predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -10.5 at FanDuel Magic vs. Pistons over/under: 211.5 points Magic vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -403, Magic +316 Magic vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Magic vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Magic vs. Pistons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Magic vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (211.5). The Under has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in seven of the past 10 Orlando games, and in six of the last 10 Detroit games. The Pistons have the worst scoring offense in the league this postseason at 98.0 points per game. The Magic, meanwhile, are 14th at 100.5 points.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Magic to have just three players scoring 15 or more points, led by Paolo Banchero's 21.8 points. Cade Cunningham is projected to lead the Pistons with 25.2 points scored, as three Detroit players will score 14.9 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 203 total points as the Under hits in 66% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Magic vs. Pistons spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Magic vs. Pistons at FanDuel here:

How to make Magic vs. Pistons picks

After simulating each possession of Pistons vs. Magic 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.