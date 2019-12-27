Magic vs. 76ers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Orlando

Current Records: Philadelphia 23-10; Orlando 13-17

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Amway Center after a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

Orlando beat the Chicago Bulls 103-95 on Monday. G Terrence Ross and F Jonathan Isaac were among the main playmakers for the Magic as the former shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with 26 points and the latter had 13 points and five assists along with nine boards and three blocks. Ross' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday. Ross' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was expected to lose against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Philadelphia in a 121-109 victory over Milwaukee. Philadelphia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds, and PG Ben Simmons, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 assists in addition to seven rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Simmons.

Their wins bumped Orlando to 13-17 and Philadelphia to 23-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Magic are stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Magic, the 76ers enter the contest with 47.40% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Orlando have won nine out of their last 16 games against Philadelphia.