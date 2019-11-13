Magic vs. 76ers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Magic vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Orlando 3-7; Philadelphia 7-3
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Philadelphia will be seeking to avenge the 119-98 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 25th.
On Tuesday, the 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-97. Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, falling 109-102.
A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia comes into the game boasting the most steals per game in the league at 10.44. But Orlando enters the matchup with only 6.4 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Over/Under: 208
Series History
Orlando have won eight out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.
- Mar 25, 2019 - Orlando 119 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Mar 05, 2019 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Orlando 106
- Nov 14, 2018 - Orlando 111 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Oct 20, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 115
- Mar 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Orlando 98
- Feb 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Orlando 105
- Nov 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Orlando 111
- Mar 20, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 09, 2017 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 02, 2016 - Orlando 105 vs. Philadelphia 88
- Nov 01, 2016 - Orlando 103 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Feb 28, 2016 - Orlando 130 vs. Philadelphia 116
- Feb 23, 2016 - Orlando 124 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Jan 20, 2016 - Philadelphia 96 vs. Orlando 87
- Nov 07, 2015 - Orlando 105 vs. Philadelphia 97
