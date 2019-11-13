Magic vs. 76ers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Orlando (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Orlando 3-7; Philadelphia 7-3

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Philadelphia will be seeking to avenge the 119-98 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 25th.

On Tuesday, the 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-97. Meanwhile, Orlando came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, falling 109-102.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Philadelphia comes into the game boasting the most steals per game in the league at 10.44. But Orlando enters the matchup with only 6.4 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Orlando have won eight out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.