The Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Eastern Conference clash at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Kia Center. Orlando is 18-11 overall and 11-3 at home, while Philadelphia is 20-9 overall and 8-5 on the road. The Magic are favored by 2 points in the latest Magic vs. 76ers odds, and the over/under is 227.5 points.

Magic vs. 76ers spread: Magic -2

Magic vs. 76ers over/under: 227.5 points

Magic vs. 76ers money line: Magic: -130, 76ers: +110

What you need to know about the Magic

On Tuesday, Orlando earned a 127-119 win over Washington. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Magic. Franz Wagner was the offensive standout as he scored 28 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds. For the season, Wagner is averaging 20.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Paolo Banchero also had a productive performance against the Wizards, finishing with 24 points, eight assists and three rebounds. Banchero paces the Magic in scoring with 21.3 points per game on average.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as the 76ers fell 119-113 to Miami. Even though the team lost, the Sixers still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tobias Harris, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Kelly Oubre Jr. was another key contributor, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 3 assists.

The 76ers have won 11 of their last 12 meetings against the Magic. Philadelphia has also won each of its last five games on the road against Orlando.

How to make Magic vs. 76ers picks

