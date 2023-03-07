The Orlando Magic will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 27-38 overall and 15-17 at home, while Milwaukee is 46-18 overall and 19-12 on the road. The two teams have already played twice this season, with Milwaukee winning both matchups to extend its current winning streak over Orlando to 13 games.

However, the Magic did manage to cover the spread as 10.5-point underdogs at home on Dec. 5 and will hope to steal one here with the Bucks recently snapping their 16-game winning streak last week. Milwaukee is favored by 2 points in the latest Magic vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 228. Before entering any Bucks vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 61-30 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Magic vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Bucks spread: Magic +2

Magic vs. Bucks over/under: 228 points

Magic vs. Bucks money line: Orlando +118, Milwaukee -140

Magic vs. Bucks picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Magic

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Magic had to settle for a 122-119 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Despite the loss, Orlando had strong showings from point guard Markelle Fultz, who had 15 points and eight assists in addition to five boards, and guard Franz Wagner, who had 24 points and six assists.

Rookie Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 26 points in the loss and he continues to be the NBA Rookie of the Year frontrunner. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is averaging 20.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists so far this season. However, he's had mixed results against the Bucks this year after being held to nine points against them last week but contributing a 20-12-7 stat line in the loss on Dec. 5. Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) is questionable for Orlando, while Jonathan Isaac (adductor) was recently ruled out for the rest of the season.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in its matchup with the Washington Wizards on Sunday, but it still walked away with a 117-111 win. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and nearly posted a triple-double on 23 points, 13 dimes and nine rebounds.

However, Antetokounmpo (illness) is out on Tuesday, while Jrue Holiday (neck) will also not suit up. That will put more of the scoring burden on Khris Middleton, who sat out last game and had just six points in his previous outing. However, Middleton had averaged 16.7 points over his previous nine games, while Brook Lopez has averaged 20.6 points over his last seven contests.

How to make Bucks vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.