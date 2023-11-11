The Orlando Magic (4-4) will try to get back above the .500 mark when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) on Saturday night. Orlando is coming off a 120-119 loss to Atlanta in Mexico City on Thursday, as the Hawks hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining. Milwaukee had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 126-124 loss at Indiana on Thursday night, falling to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks picked up a 134-123 win over the Magic in the most recent meeting, which came in early March near the end of last season.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Amway Center. Milwaukee is favored by 4 points in the latest Magic vs. Bucks odds, while the over/under is set at 232 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Bucks vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Milwaukee-Orlando. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Magic vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4

Magic vs. Bucks over/under: 232 points

Magic vs. Bucks money line: Magic: +141, Bucks: -169

Magic vs. Bucks picks: See picks here

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando won four of its first six games this season, including a 120-101 win against the Lakers at home last Saturday. The Magic are coming off a narrow loss against Atlanta in Mexico City on Thursday, but they covered the spread as 3.5-point underdogs. Shooting guard Jalen Suggs led Orlando with 21 points on 7 of 10 shooting, knocking down 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Magic, while Jonathan Isaac and Moe Wagner each chipped in double digits off the bench. Orlando's depth will come in handy against a Milwaukee team that could be playing without star guard Damian Lillard, who is questionable with a calf injury. The Bucks have failed to cover the spread in five straight games, while the Magic have covered in six of their last eight contests.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee won three straight games prior to its loss at Indiana on Thursday, beating the Knicks, Nets and Pistons in consecutive outings. The Bucks came up just short without Lillard in Indiana, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo stuffing the stat sheet with 54 points and 12 rebounds. He leads the team with 28.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Orlando has not had an answer for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in recent years, with Milwaukee winning 10 straight meetings between these teams. The Bucks have also covered the spread in five of the last six matchups, and they are 11-0 in their last 11 trips to Orlando. The Magic tend to struggle in Saturday home games, covering just five times in their last 18 attempts in this spot. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Magic vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 79-42 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.