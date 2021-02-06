Who's Playing
Chicago @ Orlando
Current Records: Chicago 8-13; Orlando 9-14
What to Know
The Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls will face off at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Amway Center after both having played games yesterday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Orlando is hoping for another win. They skirted past Chicago 123-119. The Magic's center Nikola Vucevic was on fire, dropping a double-double on 43 points and 19 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 14 rebounds. Vucevic's points were the most he has had all season.
Orlando's victory lifted them to 9-14 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 8-13. Allowing an average of 117.38 points per game, the Bulls haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 1-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Chicago have won ten out of their last 17 games against Orlando.
- Feb 05, 2021 - Orlando 123 vs. Chicago 119
- Dec 23, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Chicago 95
- Feb 22, 2019 - Chicago 110 vs. Orlando 109
- Jan 02, 2019 - Orlando 112 vs. Chicago 84
- Dec 21, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 80
- Dec 13, 2018 - Orlando 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Mar 30, 2018 - Chicago 90 vs. Orlando 82
- Feb 12, 2018 - Chicago 105 vs. Orlando 101
- Dec 20, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 94
- Nov 03, 2017 - Chicago 105 vs. Orlando 83
- Apr 10, 2017 - Chicago 122 vs. Orlando 75
- Mar 08, 2017 - Orlando 98 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 24, 2017 - Chicago 100 vs. Orlando 92
- Nov 07, 2016 - Chicago 112 vs. Orlando 80
- Mar 26, 2016 - Orlando 111 vs. Chicago 89
- Mar 02, 2016 - Orlando 102 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 01, 2015 - Chicago 92 vs. Orlando 87