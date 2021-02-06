Who's Playing

Chicago @ Orlando

Current Records: Chicago 8-13; Orlando 9-14

What to Know

The Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls will face off at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Amway Center after both having played games yesterday. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Orlando is hoping for another win. They skirted past Chicago 123-119. The Magic's center Nikola Vucevic was on fire, dropping a double-double on 43 points and 19 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 14 rebounds. Vucevic's points were the most he has had all season.

Orlando's victory lifted them to 9-14 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 8-13. Allowing an average of 117.38 points per game, the Bulls haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Chicago have won ten out of their last 17 games against Orlando.